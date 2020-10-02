Impact Wrestling inks new television deal in the United Kingdom and Ireland

Impact Wrestling today announced that they have reached a new television deal for British and Irish fans, bringing Impact Wrestling programming to Premier Sports starting on Tuesday, October 6.

The new partnership will kick off with a special presentation of IMPACT Plus Presents: Victory Road, with the three-hour show headlined by the rematch between Eddie Edwards and Eric Young for the Impact World title.

Then, the following evening, Impact debuts on FreeSports at 10PM. IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly show will air each and every Wednesday night at 10PM, just hours after the show takes place in the United States.

Premier Sports 1 will be the television destination for all of Impact Wrestling’s supershows including Bound For Glory, which will air live on October 24 at 1AM local time.

“We’re very excited to be back in prime time and for our fans in the UK and Ireland to be able catch all the action from our flagship weekly show for free… and just hours after it takes place in the United States,” said Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. “The fans over there are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable wrestling fans in the world. They love IMPACT Wrestling and we’re beginning this new partnership with Premier Sports at the perfect time, with a stacked BOUND FOR GLORY just weeks away.”

Richard Webb, COO of Premier Sports and FreeSports added, “Given there is a huge wrestling following in the UK we are delighted to add IMPACT to our channels. This new partnership allows IMPACT fans watch to tune into FreeSports every Wednesday at 10pm completely free while also being able to enjoy IMPACT PPV events live on Premier Sports from just £9.99 a month.”

In the UK, Premier Sports is available on Sky, Virgin TV and the Premier Player from just £9.99 per month and the easiest way to subscribe is via the Premier Sports website – www.premiersports.com. Sister channel FreeSports is available for FREE on Freeview channel 64, Sky HD channel 422, Virgin HD channel 553, BT/TalkTalk channel 64. British and Irish grapple fans can also catch the action online via the FreeSports Player – www.freesportsplayer.tv. In ROI, Premier Sports is available via Sky and NOW TV.