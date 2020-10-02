Rohan Raja

Real Name: Anthony Gill

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 210 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 1, 1992

From: Crawley, West Sussex (England)

Pro Debut: August 20, 2015

Trained By: Lance Storm

Finishing Move: Sky High

Biography

– Singh has been known as Tony Cage.

– Singh is also nicknamed the Punjabi Warrior & The Cockiest Man Alive.

– August 22, 2015, Cage would challenge Gabriel Lestat for the PWA Esteemed Title.

– January 23, 2016, Cage competed in the PWA New Year’s Resolution Rumble ’16.

– January 15, 2017, Cage competed in the PWE 21-Man Bunkhouse Battle Royal.

– October 14th, Cage competed in the Doug Chevalier Memorial Gauntlet ’17.

– October 28th, The Riperoos (Cage & Sam Osborne) would challenge Riot Makers (Holden Albright & Mark Wheeler) for the CBPW Tag Team Titles.

– January 2018, it had been announced by Impact Wrestling that Cage (now known as Gursinder Singh) would become a member of the Desi Hit Squad.

– January 21st, Cage competed in the DWW 1st Santino Cobra Cup Rumble.

– March 4th, The Desi Hit Squad (Singh & Rohit Raju) would defeat Jake Something & Cody Deaner at Impact’s Last Chancery.

– March 25th, Singh would challenge Danno Burns for the RCW Social Media Title.

– June 1st, The Desi Hit Squad would defeat Andrew Everett & DJ Z on Impact Wrestling.

– June 2nd, The Desi Hit Squad would defeat KM & Fallah Bahh on Impact Wrestling.

– June 3rd, The Desi Hit Squad would defeat Dustin Quicksilver & Aiden Prince at Impact’s One Night Only: Zero Fear.

– July 23rd, The Desi Hit Squad would defeat Fallah Bahh & KM on Impact Wrestling.

– June 24th, The Desi Hit Squad would lose to Petey Williams & Taiji Ishimori on Impact Wrestling.

– August 11th, Singh would defeat Randy Reign (c) & Sam Osborne in a 3-Way for the CBPWA Blue Ribbon Title.

– August 12th, The Desi Hit Squad would lose to KM & Fallah Bahh on Impact Wrestling.

– August 13th, The Desi Hit Squad would defeat Joe Hendry & Grado on Impact Wrestling.

– September 13th, The Desi Hit Squad would lose to Latin American Exchange (Santana & Ortiz) on Impact Wrestling.

– September 14th, Singh would lose to Rohit Raju on Impact Wrestling.

– September 29th, Singh would defend the CBPWA Blue Ribbon Title against John Atlas.

– November 3rd, Singh would lose the title to Jake Jones.

– March 22, 2019, The Desi Hit Squad would lose to the Deaners (Cody Deaner & Cousin Jake) on Impact Wrestling.

– April 17th, Singh requested his release from Impact Wrestling & was officially released on May 16th.

– April 20th, Singh would compete in a 4-Way for the XZW Ironman Title.

– September 26, 2020, it had been reported that Singh signed with the WWE & placed under the NXT UK brand.