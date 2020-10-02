Cima Injured in Bike Accident

CIMA took to Twitter today, revealing that he was injured while riding his bike due to a traffic accident. According to his tweet, he suffered a head injury, nasal fracture and contusions to his face, left wrist, right hand, neck and lumbar region. He said,

“I’m sorry for your concern. The day before yesterday, I was injured in a traffic accident while riding a bicycle. The diagnosis results are as follows. Head injury, facial contusion, nasal fracture, left wrist joint contusion, right hand contusion, neck contusion, lumbar contusion. Thank you for always supporting me Flexed biceps Big comeback aim from here.”