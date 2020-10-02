Ashante Adonis

Real Name: Tehuti Miles

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 204 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: Hammonton, New Jersey

Resides: Baltimore, Maryland

Pro Debut: March 24, 2018

Trained By: MCW Training Center

Finishing Move: Spinning Roundhouse

Biography

– After graduating from Hammonton High in 2008, Miles enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 2008 until 2013. During his enlistment, Miles served a combat tour in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2011. After his service, Miles attended the University of Maryland, where he played Division I football as a running back.

– Miles has also been known as Elijah King & more currently Ashante “thee” Adonis.

– November 9, 2018, Miles would challenge Ryan McBride for the MCW Rage Television Title.

– January 19, 2019, King would defeat Ryan McBride for the MCW Rage Television Title.

– February 23rd, King would lose the title to Joe Gacy.

– April 1st, King & Brandon Scott would lose to Braun Strowman in a Handicap Match on WWE Raw.

– March 25, 2020, Miles would lose to Killian Dain on WWE NXT.

– April 13th, Miles would lose to Angel Garza on WWE Raw.

– April 15th, Miles would lose to Dexter Lumis on WWE NXT.

– May 15th, Miles would lose to Tyler Breeze on WWE 205 Live.

– May 25th, Miles would defeat Danny Burch on WWE 205 Live.

– May 26th, Miles would lose to Oney Lorcan on WWE 205 Live.

– June 8th, Miles, Tony Nese & Jack Gallagher would lose to Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan & Isaiah Scott on WWE 205 Live.

– July 17th, Miles would lose to Mansoor on WWE 205 Live.

– July 21st, Miles & Ever-Rise (Matt Martel & Chase Parker) would lose to Mansoor, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch on WWE 205 Live.

– August 20th, Miles would lose to Jake Atlas at the WWE ThunderDome Show.

– August 21st, Miles would lose to Drake Maverick on WWE 205 Live.

– August 28th, Miles would lose to the Brian Kendrick on WWE 205 Live.

– September 4th, Miles would lose to Ariya Daivari on WWE 205 Live.

– September 8th, Adonis would lose to the Velveteen Dream on WWE NXT.

– September 11th, Adonis would lose to the Brian Kendrick on WWE 205 Live.

– September 25th, Adonis would lose to Mansoor on WWE 205 Live.