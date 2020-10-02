AEW celebrates the one year anniversary of Dynamite on TNT

One year ago, on October 2, 2019, All Elite Wrestling made its TNT debut with Dynamite, a new two-hour live broadcast which helped reignite another war on Wednesday nights against NXT.

Held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., in front of a jam-packed crowd, Dynamite kicked off its still-impressive run with five matches, including the crowning of the AEW Women’s champion.

Cody and Sammy Guevara kicked things off and then other matches included MJF vs Brandon Cutler, PAC vs Hangman Page, Riho vs Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s title, and a six-man tag team match featuring Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz vs The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

On that night, 1,409,000 viewers tuned in to watch the creation of the newest wrestling television broadcast and to date, an average of 808,000 people have tuned in every week on TNT to support the promotion.

The one year anniversary show will be held on October 14 on TNT and the show will be headlined by Jon Moxley vs Lance Archer for the AEW World title.