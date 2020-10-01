Stephanie McMahon makes it to #2 on Forbes’ Top 50 World’s Most Influential CMO list

WWE’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was named #2 in the Forbest list of the world’s most influential chief marketing officers.

The annual list looks at chief marketing and chief brand officers from all around the world who are redefining industries and creating a more diverse and equitable future within business, culture and society.

“McMahon is an outspoken and highly visible executive at WWE, a company in an industry often mired in controversy. The daughter of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, she is a former WWE Superstar herself, and she’s a big proponent of WWE Superstars growing their own brands via social media. She has also championed women’s equality in the WWE,” her profile reads on the list. “This year she spoke out about making the events that went on during the pandemic safe for fans and Superstars. In June she also reportedly shared what she and the company are doing to eliminate racial inequality on The Female Quotient—and partnered with FQ founder Shelley Zalis to create a discussion series called “Women in the Business of Sports.”

McMahon was only beaten to the #1 spot by Phil Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing.