Notes on Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, and Heath Slater

– PWInsider reports Jeff Hardy’s hearing on his DWI from October of last year has been postponed AGAIN due to COVID-19 related court delays. His court date was 9/300 but has now been moved to 10/22.

– Heath Slater via TVinsider: “Guys that did get released and guys from other companies have been texting and calling and asking about IMPACT. The WWE crew, some of them have been like, ‘Man, that would be awesome to do this, but I still got a year-and-a-half or another year.’”

– Mick Foley endorses Vader for the WWE hall of fame…

Vader has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and one of his toughest opponents thinks that should change. Mick Foley took to Twitter and had strong comments on the late wrestling legend not being included.

Vader’s son, who now runs the wrestling legend’s former Twitter account, tweeted that his dad loved working with Foley and recalled the WCW Halloween Havoc 1993 match as one of his favorites.

“Pops absolutely loved working with @RealMickFoley and their Halloween Havoc match was easily one of his favorites. The only thing I remember pops saying is that the shovel really hurt. Lol 🖖 ITS TIME!!!!” Vader’s son said in the tweet.

Foley responded by saying that in his opinion, Vader is the most obvious omission from the WWE Hall of Fame at the moment.

“I LOVED working with your dad! I geared up for every match with @itsvadertime like it was #AliVsFrasier. In my opinion, Vader’s absence is the most glaring and obvious omission from the #WWEHOF,” Foley wrote.

