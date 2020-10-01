Miro Reveals WWE Pitched a “erectile dysfunction” Storyline to Him

Miro discussed the storyline on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, and he noted that original plans called for Lana to reveal he had erectile dysfunction.

“That’s when I came out and they want CJ to say that I’m a sex addict, but the original pitch was that I have erectile dysfunction. They really wanted to kill me like completely because I don’t think in any anybody’s eyes how the baby face has erectile dysfunction, and he’s somewhat of a good guy. And there’s nothing wrong with people having erectile dysfunction, you know, there’s the pills you can take. But that was not the case here and there’s no coming back from it.

“There’s absolutely no coming back from it, and I told him, ‘Vince, this this is going to bury me completely. You have the man that took my wife, and now, I have erectile dysfunction and then I’m going to lose. Well, I was not supposed to lose anyways, but that’s just changing time. I just think it’s a better idea if we do the sex addict thing.’ So he went for it right away, but thank God. Thank God I did not have erectile dysfunction as a character.”