Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia announce relaunch of XFL for 2022

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia today announced the relaunch of the XFL for Spring 2022. Johnson and Garcia are equal partners, along with Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners.

“The XFL represents the idea of ultimate opportunity; it’s a league of soul and culture, anchored by the pursuit of dreams and love for the game, that we couldn’t be more proud to lead,” Garcia and Johnson said. “Every XFL player, coach, city and fan is our top priority and we couldn’t be more excited to champion them in an electrifying 2022 season. We are the new XFL – hungry, humble and no one will outwork us.”

XFL President and COO Jeffrey Pollack, who retained his job, added, “For the love of football and for the safety of our players and fans, we’ll be back on the field in 2022. The opportunity in front of us, with our new ownership, is simply too big to rush back. We want to do this properly with care and thought for everyone who loves football, especially our players, coaches, partners and fans.”

This is the third kickoff for the XFL after the 2001 original launch and the 2020 reboot which ended after five weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. McMahon, through his Alpha Entertainment LLC company, then sold the XFL assets a few months ago for just $15 million.