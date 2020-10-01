Arn Anderson applies to trademark the name of The Four Horsemen

Arn Anderson, who now works for All Elite Wrestling, has applied to trademark the term The Four Horsemen according to an application dated September 27 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The attorney on record is Michael Dockins, the man who has been helping a lot of AEW – and some WWE – stars file for their trademarks.

The application of The Four Horsemen term is under Goods & Services: Entertainment, which includes live appearances in professional wrestling etc. It’s noted in the application that the first use was in November 1985.

The Four Horsemen is the iconic group which included Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and Ole Anderson, although during the years it had different members with Flair remaining the only constant throughout.

AEW has been hinting at a formation of some sort of The Four Horsemen with FTR and Shawn Spears involved.

The application will surely receive objections from a few individuals, namely WWE, which has the ownership of the majority of the footage of the group.

source: Fightful