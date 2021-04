9/30/20 Wednesday Night Viewership (AEW vs. NXT)

Wednesday Night Ratings 9/30/20

Average Viewers

AEW: 866,000 (+3.71%)

NXT: 732,000 (+6.24%)

18-49 Demo:

AEW: .33 (+3.13%)

NXT: .19 (+5.55%)

Total viewership

Last week: 1,531,000

This week: 1,598,000 (+4.38%)

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

