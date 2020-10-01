10/1/20 WWE NXT UK Recap

The opening credits roll. Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary from the BT Sport Studio in London, England.

Match #1 – NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament – Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Amir Jordan vs. Ashton Smith vs. Kenny Williams

Smith fights off Williams and Jordan, and then a triple test of strength follows. Williams and Jordan double dropkick Smith to the floor. Williams takes Jordan down, but Jordan gets up and dances. Williams gets a roll-up on Jordan for two, and then Jordan does the same to Williams. Smith comes back in and drops them with a double clothesline. Smith slams Jordan into the corner and then throws Williams into Jordan. Jordan comes back with a roll-up on Smith, but Smith kicks out. Williams rolls up Jordan for two, and then Smith goes after both of them again. Jordan takes Smith down with a running cross body and goes for the cover, but Smith kicks out. Smith throws Jordan into Williams and drops him with a right hand. Smith slams Williams to the mat and then drops Jordan with a suplex. Smith goes for the cover, but Williams breaks it up. Williams causes Smith to go to the apron, and then he drops him with a back elbow. Williams dropkicks Smith to the floor and goes for a dive. Smith catches Williams, but Jordan takes both of them out with a dive of his own. Jordan gets Smith back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Smith kicks out at two.

Smith comes back with shots to Jordan’s back, and then sends Williams back to the floor. Smith delivers right hands to Jordan, but Jordan fights back. Smith beats down Jordan in the corner and knocks Williams to the floor again. Smith puts Jordan up top and climbs. Jordan fights back and goes for a sunset flip power bomb. Williams comes back and helps Jordan send Smith to the mat. Jordan goes for the cover, but Smith kicks out. Williams delivers a leg drop to Smith and goes for the cover, but Jordan breaks it up. JOrdan gets sent to the floor as Smith and Williams exchange shots. Jordan comes back, but Smith delivers shots to both men. Williams kicks Smith in the face, but Smith comes back with an uppercut. Williams hits Jordan with a rebound clothesline, and then Smith slams Williams to the mat with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Smith goes for the cover, but Williams kicks out. Jordan gets Smith with a roll-up, but Smith gets free. Jordan delivers an enzuigiri and plants Smith with a face-buster. Jordan goes for the cover, but Smith kicks out. Williams and Jordan exchange shots and Jordan gets a roll-up.

Smith throws Jordan to the floor and catches Williams on a dive. Williams counters with a hurricanrana, but Smith comes back and throws Williams to the mat. Smith plants Williams to the mat and goes for the cover, but Jordan breaks it up with a senton. Jordan goes for the cover, but Smith kicks out. Jordan comes through the ropes, but Smith counters with a super kick. Williams plants Smith with a DDT and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kenny Williams

-After the match, Jordan and Williams share a hug as Williams celebrates his win.

Vignettes for Jinny and Xia Brookside air. They will go one-on-one later on.

A vignette for Eddie Dennis airs. He talks about NXT UK changing, and his new partnership with Pretty Deadly.

Footage of Mark Andrews being attacked earlier in the year is shown. All these months later, it is still not known who the attacker was. Andrews is backstage with Flash Morgan Webster. Webster says he is excited to be in the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament and that he is planning on winning it.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Jinny vs. Xia Brookside

They lock up, and Jinny applies a side headlock. Brookside gets free and takes Jinny down with an arm-drag. Brookside applies an arm-bar, but Jinny gets to her feet. Brookside slams Jinny to the mat and then delivers a dropkick. Jinny gets to the ropes and then kicks Brookside in the face. Jinny slams Brookside to the mat and goes for the cover, but Brookside kicks out. Jinny slams Brookside’s face into the mat and then slams her into the corner. Jinny grinds Brookside’s face against the ropes, but Brookside comes back with a kick to the face and a hurricanrana. Brookside delivers a forearm and takes Jinny down. Jinny comes back with a right hand, but Brookside gets Jinny in the corner and rolls her up for two. Brookside gets another two count and then kicks Jinny in the hamstring a few times. Brookside applies a Death-lock submission, but Jinny causes the break as they exchange shots. Jinny catches Brookside with a right hand and goes for the cover, but Brookside kicks out. Jinny takes Brookside down again and goes for another cover, but Brookside kicks out once more.

Brookside comes back with a jaw-breaker, and then drops Jinny with a hurricanrana. Brookside delivers double knees in the corner, but Jinny comes back with a back elbow. Brookside blocks a suplex and puts Jinny in the corner. Jinny counters the Brooksie Bomb and kicks Brookside in the face. Jinny drapes Brookside over the top rope and then locks in a submission and Brookside taps out.

Winner: Jinny

-After the match, Jinny says she has played nice for far too long. She says we haven’t seen her best yet, and says a whole new side will be seen.

Next week, A-Kid and Flash Morgan Webster will meet in the first round of the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament. A vignette for A-Kid airs.

Next week, the NXT UK Women’s Champion, Kay Lee Ray, will give a State of the Union address about the NXT UK Women’s Division.

Match #3 – NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament – First Round British Rounds Match (w/Pete Dunne as the Special Guest Referee): Alexander Wolfe vs. Noam Dar

Wolfe drops Dar to the mat, but Dar turns it around. They exchange holds on the mat, and then stand at a stalemate. They exchange holds again and Dar drops Wolfe and applies a wrist-lock. Wolfe fights back, but Dar drops him with a headlock take down. Wolfe gets free again and they battle into the ropes. They lock up again and Wolfe applies a hammer-lock, rear choke combination. He turns it into a side headlock, but Dar delivers a few shots to get free. Dar takes Wolfe down, but Wolfe counters into a hammer lock. Dar gets free and drops Wolfe, but Wolfe counters again and applies the hammer lock. Dar gets to his feet and applies a wrist-lock. He takes Wolfe down and delivers a kick as the first round times out.

The score is 0-0 at the end of round one.

Dar applies a headlock and gets Wolfe to the mat, Dar goes for a cover, but Wolfe kicks out. Dark backs Wolfe into the corner, but Wolfe shoves him away. Wolfe takes Dar down and applies a front chancery. Wolfe gets Dar’s shoulders on the mat, but Dar kicks out. Wolfe goes for another cover, but Dar fights out again. Dar turns it into am straitjacket hold, but Wolfe counters and takes Dar to the mat. Wolfe applies a side headlock, but Dar fights to his feet. Dar delivers a headbutt to the midsection and gets a back slide for a two count. Wolfe comes back, but Dar takes him down and gets a pin fall to end round two.

Dar leads 1-0 at the end of round two.

Wolfe slams Dar to the mat and goes for the cover, but Dar kicks out. Wolfe applies a headlock, but Dar gets free. Wolfe drops him to the mat and goes back to the headlock. Wolfe pulls Dar’s hair and then hits a few seated leg drops. Dar counters with a roll-up for two and then backs into the corner. Wolfe comes back with a roll-up of his own for two, and then keeps Dar grounded. Wolfe applies a front face-lock, but Dar stands on his hand and delivers an elbow shot to the neck. They exchange quick submission holds as Dar gets into the ropes. Dar delivers a kick, but Wolfe fires back and they exchange shots as round three comes to an end.

Dar leads 1-0 at the end of round three.

Wolfe takes Dar down with a cheap shot after the bell to end round three. Dar comes back with a kick to Wolfe, and then kicks him in the face in the corner. Dar connects with a forearm shot and goes for the cover, but Wolfe kicks out. Dar goes for the Nova Roller, but Wolfe dodges it and kicks Dar in the face. Wolfe delivers a German suplex and bridges into the pin fall.

The score is tied 1-1 at the end of round four.

Wolfe goes for a kick, but Dar dodges it. Wolfe plants Dar with a spinning slam and goes for the cover, but Dar kicks out. Wolfe goes for a suplex, but Dar counters with a few kicks to the head. Dar takes Wolfe down and goes for a submission, but Wolfe rolls him up for two. Dar comes back and applies an arm-bar, but Wolfe escapes and applies a triangle clutch. Dar counters with a roll-up for two and then delivers a few kicks. Wolfe comes back and they exchange shots, but Dar drops him with an elbow to the head. Dar goes for the cover, but Wolfe kicks out. Dar goes back to the arm-bar, but Wolfe rolls Dar up for two. Wolfe kicks Dar in the head and takes him down. Wolfe applies a knee-bar, but Dar begins joint manipulation with Wolfe’s fingers. Wolfe delivers an uppercut, but Dar comes back and takes Wolfe to the mat. Dar goes for the cover, but grabs the ropes. Dunne gets Dar’s fingers off the ropes, and then Dar hits the Nova Roller on Wolfe and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Noam Dar

-After the match, Dunne refuses to raise Dar’s hand. Wolfe tells Dunne it is his fault, but Dunne says he lost fair and square. Wolfe attacks Dunne, but Dunne fights back and stomps Wolfe into the mat. Dunne toes for the Bitter End, but WALTER comes to ringside. Dunne tosses Wolfe to the floor as WALTER gets on the apron. Wolfe attacks Dunne from behind and he and WALTER beat Dunne down. Ilja Dragunov runs out to make the save. He takes WALTER down and then clotheslines Wolfe to the floor. Dunne and Dragunov stare down Wolfe and WALTER as the show comes to a close.