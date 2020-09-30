Triple H hints at a stronger NXT women’s division with new arrivals

Appearing on The Bump, Triple H has hinted that the women’s division in NXT is about to get much more stronger.

The Game said that they are scratching the surface currently with the division and there are women who are very hungry and he sees them improving every day.

“And then there’s more coming in, in the moment, and you’ll see some of that very soon,” Triple H said. “There’s going to be a moment where you thought, ‘Wow, this women’s division is strong,’ and all of a sudden you go, ‘Oh my God, i had no idea!’”

There were rumors that Tessa Blanchard, the former Impact champion, had talks with WWE about coming in to NXT although they were never confirmed.