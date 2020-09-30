Tay Conti On Needing Therapy To Wear In-Ring Outfit In AEW
In a post on Twitter, Tay Conti spoke about the fact that she had body image issues that prevented her from wearing a certain type of in-ring outfit. With the help of therapy, she was able to overcome that mental block and wear the style that she wanted in AEW for her appearances there.
Is this seriously where we are in 2020? It’s ring gear… If her wardrobe (or anybody’s for that matter) causes this much of a mental strain then maybe she shouldn’t wear it. Maybe she should focus on her actual ring work, which the last I saw was lacking. She got cut from WWE for a reason. Wardrobe wasn’t even in the top million. We get it, she’s a beautiful young woman. But the name of the game is wrestling, not modeling. If she can’t make us believe she’s “real” and that what she does is “real”, which is hard enough in AEW, then it doesn’t matter if she wears Sable’s shrink wrap bikini to the ring, she won’t have a job. This crap drives me nuts. We wonder why lapsed fans aren’t watching and we wonder why the matches make no sense. If these people spent more time studying their craft and embracing being a babyface or heel the shows would be doing much better. They don’t understand heat, they don’t understand the point of comebacks, and they don’t understand the simple concept of selling. But they’ll go to therapy for RING GEAR?! Yeah, okay…. Good luck with that.