Notes on Tegan Nox and Chris Jericho
– Chris Jericho watched the first 2020 Presidential debate last night and took issue with moderator Chris Wallace. He claimed that Eric Bischoff did a better job when he moderated a debate between Jericho and Orange Cassidy earlier this year.
It’s obvious that @EBischoff is a much better moderator than #ChrisWallace @foxnewstalk #Debates2020
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 30, 2020
—
BREAKING NEWS: Following an attack from @CandiceLeRae before the #WWENXT #BattleRoyal last week, @TeganNoxWWE_ has suffered a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/Io3wJCIwTX
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 30, 2020