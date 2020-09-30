Notes on Tegan Nox and Chris Jericho

Sep 30, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Chris Jericho watched the first 2020 Presidential debate last night and took issue with moderator Chris Wallace. He claimed that Eric Bischoff did a better job when he moderated a debate between Jericho and Orange Cassidy earlier this year.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kaci Lennox

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal