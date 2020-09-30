News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the final build for Sunday’s NXT “Takeover: 31” event.

The main event of tonight’s show will feature NXT North American Champion Damian Priest teaming with NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai to battle their Takeover challengers, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

There will also be an in-ring face-off between Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will host that meeting.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

