Vince McMahon was “not impressed” with the character Aleister Black portrayed in NXT and sought out to repackage him as close to his independent persona Tommy End, as he possibly could.

McMahon reportedly wanted a character who couldn’t escape his past, blames other people for his shortcomings and was tortured mentally by his childhood.