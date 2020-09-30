Edge on being ready for Wrestlemania 37: “I don’t know”

Edge talked about his recovery from surgery to fix torn triceps during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

The injury happened at Backlash and the belief is that he’ll be ready to go again before WrestleMania 37. Here is what he had to say:

“I mean, I don’t know. It’s a learning process because I’m going to be 47 next month, so I didn’t know how I heal from injuries, surgeries [and] things like that,” Edge admitted. “It’s a slow process. I’m not going to lie. The triceps is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that, so at 10 plus years, I don’t know. It’s a different thing. You don’t realize how much your triceps is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement.”

“So, I don’t know yet. I know it’s a lot slower than I thought it was going to be because I just have this mentality of, ‘Right. No big deal. Surgery, PT and we grind through it, we break down the scar tissue and off we go.’ So, I don’t know if it’s the injury itself [or] if it’s I’m a little older, I don’t know what it is, but it’s not as fast as I would’ve liked.”

“It’s three months out, so I don’t know. Maybe, I’m just impatient. I think it’s really what it is more than anything. I just assume by three months, I should be almost ready to go and that’s not the case. So, maybe I just need a little more patience with my body now.”