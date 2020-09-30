Dwayne Johnson unveils the cast of his NBC comedy series Young Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson today announced the cast of the upcoming Young Rock television show which will air on NBC.

In a series of johns, Johnson unveiled Bradley Constant, Stacey Leila, Joseph Lee Anderson, Uli Latukefu, and Ana Tuisila in the leading roles as 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson, Ata Johnson, Rocky Johnson, 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson, and Lia Maivia respectively.

Production on the newest NBC series kicked off today. The comedy show is set to premiere sometime in 2021 and will focus on the childhood years of Dwayne Johnson, growing up surrounded by professional wrestling and football. He will also be starring in the show as himself and will appear in every episode.

The 11-episode season one was announced in January 2020 by NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy.