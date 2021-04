Cody on his cage moonsault: “I should have never done it”

Cody Says He Never Should Have Done Cage Moonsault Against Wardlow

Speaking to Variety, Cody reflected on the spot.

“I should have never done it,” he said. “Literally I have nightmares about it because the cage was too tall. And I’ve not been the same since I hit the ground. I remember telling Brandi [Rhodes] ‘I think I might have had a mini heart attack.’”