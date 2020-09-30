Cena Says His In-Ring Career Isn’t Over

Former WWE Champion John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

During it, he talked about his children’s book, Elbow Grease: Fast Friends. This is where he noted that while his career is not as active in WWE, it’s not over either.

“I have a very young audience in WWE, a lot of kids and families. And as my in-ring career with WWE is not as active, although not over, I wanted to continue to send messaging to those younger viewers.”