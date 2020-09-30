AEW World Tag Team titles on the line tonight on Dynamite

AEW is back with another packed episode of Dynamite on TNT tonight just a week before the big 30-year celebration of Chris Jericho.

Four matches have been announced for the broadcast at time of this writing including Ricky Starks vs Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy vs The Dark Order’s 10, FTR vs SCU for the AEW World Tag Team titles, and Chris Jericho vs Isiah Kassidy.

Plus, Dr. Britt Baker makes her return, Cody will be answering Brodie Lee’s challenge, and Jon Moxley takes on someone picked by Eddie Kingston.