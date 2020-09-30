9/30/20 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks

Starks slaps Allin in the face, but Allin comes back with a dropkick. Allin chases Starks around the ring, but Starks gets back in and goes for the Spear. Allin dodges it and locks in a body scissors submission. Starks gets to his feet, but Allin drops him again and locks in an arm-bar. Starks gets to the ropes, and they battle on the apron. Allin connects with a back drop on the apron, and then takes him out with a dive. Brian Cage comes to ringside, but so does Will Hobbs. They brawl on the stage and up the tunnel. Starks pulls Allin to the floor and tosses him back into the ring. Starks delivers an elbow shot and stomps Allin in the corner. Starks delivers a chop and slams Allin in the opposite corner. Starks whips Allin into the corner again and charges, but Allin kicks him in the face. Allin comes out of the corner, but Starks counters and applies a single-leg Boston Crab. Allin gets to the ropes, but Starks drops him with a back suplex. Starks goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Starks slams Allin to the mat again and goes for another cover, but Allin kicks out again.

Allin comes back and delivers a Destroyer. Allin goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out at two. They exchange shots and Allin locks in the arm-bar again. Starks makes it to the ropes, and they exchange shots on the mat. They fight to their feet and Allin delivers a Stunner. Allin comes off the ropes, but Starks connects with a Spear in mid-air. Starks goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Starks sets Allin up top and delivers a shot to his back. Starks climbs up and goes for an avalanche Rochambeau, but Allin fights free. Allin kicks Starks to the mat and hits the Coffin Drop for the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

—

Cody makes his way to the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Back from the break, Dasha is in the ring to interview Cody. Cody says his trainer, Al Snow, told him that you’ll always wrestle hurt, but never wrestle injured. He says what if the injury isn’t physical, but is inside. He says it is a quirk in wrestling to shake hands all the time, but it doesn’t mean respect. He says the reason they shake hands is because they need each other. He says he was ashamed when he lost the AEW TNT Championship in three minutes. He says he got a call from Hollywood and jumped at it. He says he asked himself who he was while sitting next to the likes of Snoop Dogg on the show that he was on. He says he is back now, but he cannot claim to be the best. He says the optics of a Dog Collar Match, how bloody and violent it is, and his position in the company, are the reasons that his answer for Mr. Brodie Lee’s challenge is no. He leaves the ring, but comes back. He says no as in no regrets and no looking back. He accepts the challenge for the Dog Collar Match for next week. Lee rushes the ring and they brawl. Other wrestlers, referees, and trainers rush out to try and separate them. Anna Jay and Brandi Rhodes brawl on the outside before they get separated. Lee goes after Cody again, but they get pulled apart and stare each other down as Lee holds the title in the air. Lee comes back again and he and Cody get more shots in, but they are separated for a third time.

Tony Schiavone is backstage with FTR and Tully Blanchard. Cash Wheeler says they did the Best Friends a favor last week, because they aren’t healthy and they aren’t on FTR’s level. He says they are participation trophy guys. He says SCU is different, because they are one of the best tag teams in the world. He says they have to beat SCU to cement their legacy. Dax Harwood asks what constitutes a title match for The Young Bucks. He says they have blown every chance that they have had. He says other than getting all the stars from Dave Meltzer, they don’t deserve it. The Bucks come in and lay Schiavone out with superkicks, and FTR tells the Bucks to come after them instead.

Dasha is backstage with SCU. Scorpio Sky says sometimes opportunities knock on your door and says they are going to see where this takes them. Frankie Kazarian says they will become the AEW World Tag Team Champions for a second time. They walk away, but Shawn Spears looks on and says, “Good luck.”

—

Adam Page has joined the commentary team for the next match.

Match #2 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scoprio Sky) (w/Christopher Daniels)

Harwood and Kazarian start the match, and Harwood applies a headlock. Kazarian counters with a headlock of his own and then turns it into a hammer lock. Harwood gets free and they stand at a stalemate. Kazarian drops Harwood with a few shots and then delivers a clothesline. Sky tags in and delivers a dropkick to Harwood. Sky goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Wheeler tags in, but Sky applies a headlock. Wheeler sends him off the ropes, but Sky drops him with a shoulder tackle. Wheeler says that Daniels tripped him up even though he didn’t touch him, and the referee ejects Daniels from ringside. Harwood tags in, but Sky drops him with a cross-body. Sky goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Kazarian tags in, as does Wheeler. SCU send FTR to the floor and then Sky tags back in. FTR go after Kazarian on the floor, but Sky takes them out with a dive. Back in the ring, Sky goes for the cover on Wheeler, but Wheeler kicks out. Harwood pulls Sky to the floor and then FTR drop Sky with a double team on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wheeler sends Sky into the corner. He charges, but Sky dodges and Wheeler hits the turnbuckles. Harwood tags in, but Sky gets him in a roll-up. Wheeler distracts the referee, and Sky only gets a two count. Wheeler tags in, but Sky drops him with a leg sweep. Kazarian and Harwood tag in, and Kazarian drops him with a series of clotheslines. Kazarian delivers a leg drop and then a forearm shot. Kazarian drops Wheeler in the corner, but Wheeler makes the tag. Kazarian drops Wheeler with a fisherman’s suplex and goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. Harwood tags in as Wheeler delivers a dropkick to Kazarian. Harwood goes for the cover, but Kazarian kicks out. Harwood delivers an elbow shot, and then follows that with a forearm shot. Harwood goes for an uppercut, but Kazarian dodges it and goes for a back slide. Sky tags in and SCU double team Harwood. Sky goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. FTR come back and double team Kazarian, but Sky comes in with a cross-body. SCU get a double-pin, but FTR kick out. SCU deliver a double cutter to FTR and Sky goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out.

Wheeler tags in and FTR shove Kazarian into Sky. Wheeler drops Kazarian with a dragon suplex and goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Kazarian shoves Harwood into Wheeler and then climbs up top with Wheeler. Wheeler slams Kazarian’s face into the turnbuckle and Harwood tags in. Kazarian counters as Sky sends Wheeler to the floor. Kazarian goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Wheeler tags in, but Sky rolls him up a few times with two counts. Blanchard grabs Wheeler, but Sky rolls him up anyway for another two count. Sky suplexes Wheeler into the ring and tries it again, but Blanchard trips Sky up and Wheeler gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: FTR

—

Excalibur announces a tournament, with the winner becoming the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. The first three competitors are Jungle Boy, Rey Fenix, and Kenny Omega. Adam Page is shocked at the announcement of Omega and leaves the table.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Chris Jericho (w/Jake Hager, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Santana) vs. Isiah Kassidy (w/Marq Quen and Matt Hardy)

Kassidy jumps from the start and drops Jericho with a shoulder tackle. Kassidy delivers a few shots and then beats Jericho against the ropes. Kassidy drops Jericho with a hurricanrana and gets a roll-up for two. Jericho comes back with a shot of his own and beats Kassidy in the corner. Jericho goes for a Codebreaker, but Kassidy counters and sends Jericho to the floor. Kassidy goes for a baseball slide, but Jericho shoves him into the barricade. Kassidy sends Jericho over the barricade, and Jericho lands on Luther. Jericho shoves Luther, but Luther clotheslines Jericho back over the barricade. Kassidy gets Jericho back into the ring and hits a senton. Kassidy goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Kassidy delivers a few chops, but Jericho comes back and slams him to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho drops Kassidy with a neck-breaker. Jericho delivers a right hand, but Kassidy fights back with body shots. Hager connects with a cheap shot as Jericho is with the referee. Jericho goes for a bulldog, but Kassidy sends him into the corner. Kassidy drops Jericho with a few clotheslines and then delivers a head kick. Kassidy delivers a shot from the apron, and then drops Jericho with a Stunner. Kassidy goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Kassidy delivers a few shots, but Jericho sends him to the apron and deliver a right hand. Jericho comes off the ropes, but Kassidy dodges and takes him down with another Stunner. Kassidy goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Kassidy delivers forearm shots, but Jericho drops him with a forearm of his own. Jericho goes for the Lionsault, but Kassidy gets his knees up. Kassidy hits a moonsault of his own and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Kassidy hits the Codebreaker on Jericho and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out again. Kassidy comes off the ropes, but Jericho drops him with the Judas Effect and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Chris Jericho

-After the match, The Inner Circle attacks Kassidy, but Hardy and Quen get into the ring with Hardy holding a chair. The Inner Circle leaves, and then Jericho and Hager attack Luther and Serpentico at ringside. They brawl for a bit before Jericho and Hager join the rest of the Inner Circle on the stage.

—

Kip Sabian and Miro are still talking about Sabian’s bachelor party. They do things like ax throwing and video games, while Miro talks about other things to do. Billy Mitchell walks up and says he can help Miro plan it.

Best Friends and Orange Cassidy are backstage with Dasha. FTR walks up and Harwood says they did Best Friends a favor last week. He says they are main eventers, while Best Friends are backyard wrestlers. Wheeler tells them they can be the comedic relief that everybody needs, while FTR can stay on top. Best Friends fake like they are going to attack FTR, and FTR shy away. Cassidy calls them weenies before he and Best Friends walk away.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Orange Cassidy (w/Chuck Taylor and Trent) vs. Preston “10” Vance (w/Alan “5” Angels, Colt Cabana, and John Silver)

Vance takes Cassidy’s glasses and puts them on Silver. Silver taunts Cassidy, and Vance drops him to the mat. Vance picks Cassidy up and slams him back down. Vance goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Vance slams Cassidy into the corner and delivers a clothesline. Vance drops Cassidy with a vertical suplex and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out again. Vance puts Cassidy’s hands in his own pockets, but Cassidy comes back with a roll-up for two. Vance drops Cassidy with a spine buster and kicks him in the face to the floor. Vance gets Cassidy back into the ring, and then Angels and Silver hug Vance to mock Best Friends. Cassidy goes up top and takes them all out with a dive. Cassidy tosses Vance back into the ring and goes for a cross-body. Vance catches him, but Cassidy drops him with a DDT. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and then hits the Beach Break and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

—

MJF and Wardlow go into the Inner Circle’s locker room. He brings Jericho a gift and congratulates him on his win earlier tonight. The present ends up being custom jackets for all the members of the Inner Circle. He has one for everyone except Guevara. He says he knows he got one for him and asks Wardlow if he puts it in the box. He tells Guevara that it wasn’t intentional. Jericho and Guevara ask him what he is doing in their locker room. Jericho says the jackets are great, but he says he asks MJF a question he asks a long time ago: does he want to join the Inner Circle. MJF asks if he wants him to join the Inner Circle. They go back and forth and then Hager and Wardlow walk up. Jericho says they appreciate the gifts and MJF says he is happy for Jericho for having thirty years in the sport before he and Wardlow leave. Guevara goes to call MJF a loser, but Jericho stops him and says perhaps he’s not.

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Reba) vs. Red Velvet

Baker takes Velvet down and goes for a quick cover, but Velvet kicks out. Velvet comes back with a take down of her down, but Baker turns it into a head scissors hold. Baker turns it into a barbed wire hold and then goes for another cover, but Velvet kicks out. Baker delivers a right hand, but Velvet takes her down. Baker counters and applies a hammer lock. Baker delivers another right hand, but Velvet connects with a leg lariat. Velvet drops Baker with a bulldog and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Baker comes back with another right hand and then drops Velvet with a clothesline. Baker delivers a few more right hands and drops Velvet with a double under hook suplex. Baker kicks Velvet into the ropes a few times, and then chokes her over the bottom rope. Velvet comes back with a shot, but Baker delivers more of her own. Baker delivers a Slingblade, but Velvet comes back with a roll-up for two. Baker comes back with a superkick and then a fisherman’s neck-breaker. Baker stomps Velvet’s face into the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

-After the match, Baker attacks Velvet again and locks in the Lockjaw.

—

Next week, Chris Jericho’s thirty year celebration will take place. Also, Jericho will team up with Jake Hager to take on Luther and Serpentico.

Also next week, Brian Cage defends the FTW Championship against Will Hobbs, and Mr. Brodie Lee defends the AEW TNT Championship against Cody in a Dog Collar Match.

In two weeks, the winner of tonight’s main event will defend the AEW World Championship against Lance Archer.

—

Eddie Kingston comes to the ring with referee Bryce Remsburg, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero M as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Back from the break, Kingston says he faces Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. He says Moxley put him in the bulldog choke, but he did not tap. He says Moxley got pissed and went to Tony Khan for another match. He says he gets to pick Moxley’s opponent, but it won’t be him. He says before he says who it is, he has to talk to someone who was a friend of his. Kingston asks Remsburg why he called for the bell when he did and ended the match. Remsburg says he was just doing his job. They circle Remsburg, but Moxley comes to the ring with a barbed wire baseball bat. The Butcher comes from behind and Kingston says Moxley is fighting The Butcher.

—

Match #6 – AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. The Butcher (w/Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero M, and Rey Fenix)

Butcher drops Moxley with a clothesline and keeps him grounded with more shots. Butcher delivers chops in the corner and chokes him over the middle rope as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Butcher is still in control. He works over Moxley’s knee, but Moxley comes back with a few kicks. Butcher comes back with shots to Moxley’s knee, but Moxley kicks Butcher in the midsection. Moxley drops Butcher with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Butcher kicks out. Moxley applies a cross arm-breaker, but Butcher counters and applies a single-leg Boston Crab. Moxley gets free, but Butcher delivers shots on the mat. Butcher delivers a power slam and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Butcher goes back to the single-leg Boston Crab, but Moxley gets to the ropes. Butcher kicks Moxley in the knee and chokes him in the corner. Butcher goes for another power slam, but Moxley sends him to the corner. Moxley kicks Butcher in the midsection and goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Butcher counters and goes for the Stretch Muffler. Moxley counters, but Butcher applies a modified knee-bar. Moxley kicks free, but Butcher drops him with a clothesline. Butcher clubs Moxley across the back on the floor, but Moxley comes back and slams Butcher into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Moxley and Butcher exchange forearm shots. They turn it into chops and then back to forearms. Moxley tries to run the ropes, but his knee gives out. Butcher connects with a running cross-body and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. They exchange shots and Moxley goes for a suplex. Butcher counters it and drops Moxley with a pump handle slam. Butcher goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Butcher connects with a leg drop and goes for another cover, but Moxley kicks out again. Butcher goes up top, but Moxley cuts him off. Moxley goes up top as well and delivers a superplex. Butcher rolls through and locks in the knee bar. Moxley rolls through and sends Butcher into the corner. Moxley hits a pile driver and goes for the cover, but Butcher kicks out. Moxley puts Butcher up top, but Butcher knocks him down. Butcher slams Moxley to the mat and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Butcher stomps on Moxley and goes for a clothesline, but Moxley dodges it and delivers the Paradigm Shift. Moxley locks in the bulldog choke and Butcher taps out.

Winner and still AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley stares at Kingston as he holds the title in the air. Kingston storms around ringside as the Lucha Brothers try and calm him down as the show comes to a close.