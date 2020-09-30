9/29/20 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz were on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida. Shawn Spears joins them for the first match.

—

1. SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) defeated Ray Rosas and Ryzin

—

John Silver tells Evil Uno that he doesn’t want to team with Colt Cabana. Silver says if Mr. Brodie Lee doesn’t like Cabana, then he doesn’t either. Uno says Cabana is an integral part of the group and says they can get it done.

—

Ricky Starks joins Excalibur and Taz at the commentary table.

2. Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) defeated Alex Gracia

3. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) defeated Bshp King and M’Badu

—

Brandon Cutler cuts a promo on Peter Avalon. He says Avalon wanted the match, and they ended in a draw. He says neither of them are happy, and they are going to dance until one of them is doomed. He says there will be a rematch and tells Avalon to keep his schedule open.

—

4. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) defeated Dark Order (Alan “5” Angels and Preston “10” Vance)

—

Luther and Serpentico are backstage. Luther says some people are born wanting to hurt and do bad things to other people. He says Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison will soon see what the Chaos Project are all about.

5. Austin Gunn and Billy (w/Colton Gunn) defeated Cezar Bononi and Shawn Dean

—

The Natural Nightmares are backstage. QT Marshall said they proved to the Dark Order at All Out that when the numbers are even, they are better. Brandi Rhodes says the numbers will be even tonight, and she has something for Anna Jay. Dustin Rhodes says he hopes Cabana and Silver are ready for an ass kicking.

—

6. Tay Conti defeated Red Velvet

-Anna Jay watched the match from ringside, and then got into the ring and hugged Conti after the match. Jay helped Velvet to her feet and then lays her out with a kick. Brandi Rhodes rushes the ring, but Jay leaves the ring and takes Conti with her.

7. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) defeated Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison

8. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Rache Chanel

9. The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) (w/Brandi Rhodes) defeated Dark Order (Colt Cabana and John Silver) (w/Evil Uno)