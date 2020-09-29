Why Raw featured no Underground segments

WWE did not air any RAW Underground segments during this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW.

WWE pre-tapes RAW Underground segments prior to going on-air. This week, the company scrapped the segments due to being short on available talent.

WWE has been dealing with a number of talent off television due to being exposed with those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

