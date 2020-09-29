Roman Reigns on CM Punk: “I don’t like the guy”
Roman Reigns true feelings on CM Punk:
“I don’t like the guy, I don’t know many people who do … but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. He’d probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right.”
source: Wrestling Inc.
As a wrestler good. As a person outside of wrestling…..garbage
I don’t like him either
I am no mark for Roman, but I agree with him here. Punk always rubbed me the wrong way and I found him overrated as a wrestler to boot.