Roman Reigns on CM Punk: “I don’t like the guy”

Sep 29, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Roman Reigns true feelings on CM Punk:

“I don’t like the guy, I don’t know many people who do … but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. He’d probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right.”

source: Wrestling Inc.

3 Responses

  1. John says:
    September 29, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    As a wrestler good. As a person outside of wrestling…..garbage

  2. Breen says:
    September 29, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    I don’t like him either

  3. JacksonSlasher says:
    September 29, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    I am no mark for Roman, but I agree with him here. Punk always rubbed me the wrong way and I found him overrated as a wrestler to boot.

