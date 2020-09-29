Riott Squad still getting their WWE Women’s Tag Team titles shot

The Riott Squad – the team of Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan – will eventually get their WWE Women’s Tag Team title shots when everyone is cleared to compete.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that while Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax did not test positive for COVID-19, both of them were in contact with an individual who did test positive for coronavirus so they have to quarantine for the next two weeks just in case.

Both champs said they were feeling fine and healthy yesterday just 24 hours after their match at Clash of Champions was canned.

A bunch of individuals within the company are on quarantine after there was another coronavirus outbreak in recent weeks.