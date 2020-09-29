Notes on R-Truth, EC3, and Alex Gracia

Pretty insane that R-truth has the most title reigns in WWE History! 41 Time 24/7 Champion

WWE Tag Team Champion

2 Time WWE United States Champion

2 Time WWF Hardcore Champion pic.twitter.com/hNbMhioSaG — (@wrestlelamia) September 29, 2020

—

** TURBO GRAPS 4PM EVENT ** Slight change in the card! EC3 will now take on the debuting Travis Titan! Airing live on @indiewrestling! Use promo code BLACKLABEL for a 5 day free trial! pic.twitter.com/Agx7szHkyF — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) September 29, 2020

—