Joey Ryan files multi-million dollar lawsuit against three #SpeakingOut accusers

Joey Ryan, who was accused by several women of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior during the #SpeakingOut movement, filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three of those women, claiming that they made false allegations against him.

The lawsuit was obtained by the website HeelByNature.com.

Filed in the United States District and Central Court on September 24, Ryan is seeking $200,000 in economic damages from each defendant, $5 million from each defendant in non-economic damages, and $10 million in punitive and exemplary damages.

The former Impact Wrestling star has claimed that he has since lost over $20,000 in monthly income since the allegations were leveled against him back in June, listing revenue sources such as merchandise, bookings, streaming revenue from his now defunct Bar Wrestling promotion, Cameo videos, Twitch, and others.

Ryan also said that he lost at least 11,000 followers from his Twitter account, and 8,000 followers from his Instagram account.

In the lawsuit, Ryan wants to prevent the three defendants from making or publishing any more defamatory statements against him, retraction of the original statements, and delete defamatory statements from all websites which covered the story.