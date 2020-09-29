AXS TV Still Considering Potential TNA Spinoff Show

There’s still a chance that a TNA spinoff show from Impact could arrive on AXS TV. As you may recall, it was reported back in July that AXS TV was high on the idea of a spinoff show which Impact had been considering for some time.

While there’s no word on how far discussion of the idea has progressed, PWInsider reports that the idea is still a possibility. Impact currently has the TNA World Title in play through Moose, who has proclaimed himself the “real world champion” but recently had the title stolen by EC3 who has been threatening to destroy it.