AXS TV announces Impact Week heading into Bound For Glory 2020

AXS TV and IMPACT Wrestling today announced the first-ever Impact Week on AXS TV, featuring a week-long series of Impact specials premiering exclusively on the network from Tuesday, October 20 to Saturday, October 24 leading to Bound For Glory.

The week starts with an 8PM ET airing of Impact on AXS TV and it’s followed by Talk’n Shop: Full Keg at 10PM ET featuring Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, who hit the bar for a special broadcast as they hang out with their closest friends and welcome a few surprise guests.

On Thursday at 8PM ET, an original documentary titled This Is Bound Flor Glory airs, offering a behind-the-scenes look with Impact’s champions and challengers, including Eric Young, Rich Swann, Deonna Purrazzo and Kylie Rae.

An encore presentation of This Is Bound For Glory airs on Saturday at 6PM ET and then AXS TV presents the first-ever, one-hour Live Countdown to Glory at 7PM ET with expert panelists weighing-in on all the Bound For Glory championship matches and a red carpet arrival. Then at 8PM ET, it’s the Bound For Glory live on pay-per-view.

“IMPACT Week on AXS TV demonstrates the strength of the individual Anthem brands coming together organically under our Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner,” said AXS TV General Manager Frank Tanki. “This first year of IMPACT! on AXS TV proved that IMPACT has some of the most passionate and loyal fans in the world, and we wanted to deliver to them in a big way as we continue to grow the IMPACT brand. We worked across Anthem to create a week on AXS TV focused on providing the ultimate preview of this huge PPV event. And in addition to serving IMPACT’s fans, we are working to deliver to our affiliates and sponsors as well.”

“Thanks to AXS TV’s powerful broadcast platform, IMPACT Wrestling will deliver an unprecedented level of content heading into Bound For Glory,” said IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. “IMPACT Week on AXS TV offers an incredible slate of action and entertainment, showcasing the best IMPACT has to offer. From the unpredictable and always hilarious Good Brothers, to inspiring championship profile features, there’s something for every wrestling fan to get ready for Saturday night.”

Share this: