WWE Hell in a Cell Returning in October

During Sunday night’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view event, WWE announced that their next PPV will be Hell in a Cell. The show will take place on October 25th and will air live on the WWE Network.

It’s likely that Hell in a Cell will air in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE’s current contract with the venue expires on October 31st and there is some talk that they are going to attempt to try and return to the road again. Of course, it’s all going to depend on what happens between now and the end of next month with COVID-19. If things get worse, WWE could always extend their contract with the Amway Center.