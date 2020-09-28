Two departures from Impact Wrestling
PWInsider is reporting that Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes have departed from IMPACT Wrestling. The door is reportedly open for a return to the company. Van Dam had previously noted that he wasn’t working with a contract, just performing on a hand shake deal.
