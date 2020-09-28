Two departures from Impact Wrestling

Sep 28, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

PWInsider is reporting that Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes have departed from IMPACT Wrestling. The door is reportedly open for a return to the company. Van Dam had previously noted that he wasn’t working with a contract, just performing on a hand shake deal.

3 Responses

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    September 28, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Glad they are, more so Katie as her twerking her plastic self all over the show was disgusting.

  2. stezton says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    LoL. I’m glad I’m not the only one that felt that way.

  3. Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo! says:
    September 30, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Thank god…she’s garbage. Legit…no idea what he sees in her lol. Midlife crisis hookup?

