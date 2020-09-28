Notes on Jeff Hardy, WWE ladder matches, and Adam Page

– Jeff Hardy has a court date today for the DWI charge from last October. The date has been changed multiple times due to COVID, according to HeelByNature.com.

—

– Adam Page via Wrestling Inc.:

“I grew up on a farm, tobacco farm. We had cattle as well. So, in many ways, I am a literal cowboy. I grew up working with cows and stuff like that, but I think just kind of the the mythos of what the American Cowboy is and to me, it’s not necessarily about cows or horses. It’s not about boots and spurs. It’s about kind of the sense of trying to figure out who you are and where you belong in the world and how difficult, often, that journey is. That to me is the story of what a cowboy is, and maybe I kind of have always seen that in myself and in my life.”

—