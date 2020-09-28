Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler say they do not have coronavirus

Both Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler said that they do not have coronavirus after their WWE Women’s Tag Team title match against The Riott Squad last night at Clash of Champions got canceled.

Responding to fans on Twitter, Jax said that she apologizes that the announcement scared some, but “all is great and healthy on my end” and suggested that her tag team partner is all well too, although she doesn’t speak for her.

Baszler, responding to someone who said that Liv Morgan got robbed of her title win and “must be the rona,” said that first, it’s not coronavirus and second, Morgan is “never gonna win anyway.”

Unlike with the Smackdown Women’s title match where Bayley ended up wrestling Asuka again after Nikki Cross was not cleared to wrestle, the Women’s Tag Team titles ended up not being defended on the pay-per-view as one or more individuals were not medically cleared