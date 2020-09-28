Christian and Ric Flair return to haunt Randy Orton at Clash of Champions

Former World Heavyweight champion Christian and two-time Hall of Famer and 16-time World champion Ric Flair returned at Clash of Champions last night to haunt Randy Orton.

Christian showed up first, attacking Orton during the ambulance match against Drew McIntyre. Christian and Orton brawled for a bit and Captain Charisma laid the smackdown on Orton before exiting.

Shawn Michaels also briefly appeared, delivering Sweet Chin Music to Orton on the top of the ambulance before pushing him over the top as payback for his attack weeks earlier.

And then finally, The Nature Boy was revealed to be the one driving the ambulance back. After McIntyre locked Orton in and replays aired, the referee signaled for the ambulance to leave. As the camera panned, it showed Flair behind the wheel. “I promise not to break the speed limit! Wooooo,” said Flair as he drove out.

Both Christian and Flair were victims of Orton’s attacks several weeks before.