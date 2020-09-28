Angel Garza Injured at WWE Clash of Champions

As many of you saw during Sunday night’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view event, there was a botched finish during the Angel Garza & Andrade vs. Street Profits match for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Andrade kicked out of a pin but the referee failed to notice that while counting the pin.

In an update on this, Garza was legitimately hurt and that’s why the finish went the way it did. According to PWinsider, the injury is related to Garza’s hip and not his leg as it may have appeared on the pay-per-view.

Following the match, Garza was being looked at backstage by WWE’s medical team. According to sources, the injury may not be as serious as initially feared.