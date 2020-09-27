Notes on Paige and Lance Archer

– Paige and her boyfriend bought a home:

You guys. @RonnieRadke got us this beautiful house!!!😩🥺 move is finally complete and I can’t get over waking up to this view every morning. I’m so grateful for him, our home, our health and of course the good boy lobster ❤️🚀 pic.twitter.com/DEv7f70e8w — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 26, 2020

– Lance Archer is happy to have fans back via Wrestling Inc.:

“You can’t explain the energy that you actually get from real fans. We’ve been in an amazing, unique position. Everybody around the world has. AEW, I think, has done an amazing job working with our other talent that have been gracious enough to be ringside and the extra talent that is coming in week after week, and they had that environment that little bit of sound and noise that just keeps you going and doesn’t make it just dead silent, but now actually having fans back, that actually cheering and actually booing and actually having a good time along with the guys and girls that are in and around the ring, it just keeps adding too.”