WWE Draft to be held on October 9 and 12 episodes of Smackdown and Raw

A WWE Draft will be held over two nights next month, starting on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX on October 9 and continuing on Monday Night Raw on USA Network on October 12.

There was no Superstar Shake-up this year as in previous years as the company opted for the more elaborate draft. Draft episodes typically get in more viewers due to the element of surprise. The last draft took place in October of last year and also started on Smackdown and finished on Raw.

Before last year’s draft episodes, WWE did the Superstar Shake-up shows in 2017, 2018, and 2019.