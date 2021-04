Francesca Brown

Real Name: Francesca Brown

Height: 5’7″

Date of Birth: April 23, 1983

From: London, England

Pro Debut: March 12, 2020

Biography

– Brown is an actress with several roles in her resume that which some include. Breathe (2009), Legacy (2010), Two Strangers (2008), Lookalikes (2016) & Fish! (2011) among many others.

– Brown signed with the WWE & became the ring announcer on March 12, 2020 for the NXT UK brand.