Shanna Teases AEW Return

Sep 26, 2020 - by James Walsh

In a post on Twitter, Shanna teased that she would be back soon in AEW. As it turns out, she just needed energy from everyone to form a big enough Spirit Bomb. Shanna regularly wore an outfit similar to that of Goku in Dragonball Z during her previous run with the company.

She wrote: “I feel your energy people!!! Genki getting bigger and bigger anticipating my comeback to @AEWrestling!”

Shanna signed a three-year deal with AEW back in November but hasn’t been seen on television since the February 26th episode of Dynamite. She’s been stuck in Europe due to travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

