WWE issues statement on latest coronavirus outbreak at the WWE PC

PWInsider.com is reporting that the coronavirus outbreak at NXT and the WWE Performance Center is being attributed to a party that NXT talent threw and some trainees from the WWE PC attended.

Those who attended the party had no symptoms but one of them was asymptomatic and spread it around to the rest. The trainees then went to the WWE PC and unknowingly continued the spread of the coronavirus, leading WWE to shut down the site.

A WWE statement issued regarding the outbreak said, “As part of ongoing testing protocols, WWE completed its second round of weekly COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. Individuals that tested positive will quarantine for 14 days, receive medical care, and then will only be cleared when they are symptom-free and test negative. Additionally, extensive contact tracing has taken place and other individuals have been placed in 14-day quarantine, and will then only be cleared after they test negative.”

NXT for next week has been pre-taped and the next time that NXT will be live will be on October 4 for Takeover 31.