Retribution’s Mercedes Martines and Mia Yim receive new ring names
Although they were not identified with new ring names this past Monday, WWE has locked in names for Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez on Raw for their run as members of Retribution.
Mercedes Martinez will use the ring name Retaliation.
Mia Yim will go by the ring name Reckoning.
Jeeeeeez! If the first 3 names weren’t cringy enough, imagine michael cole or Tom phillips or saxton calling their matches. The cringe factor is going to be through the roof!
Their tag team could be be called R&R…oooooooooohhhh, that’s not good.
Ugh, sorry to everyone in the stable. I’m sure they aren’t feeling it either.
Even GLOW had better names! 🤦😂
These are perfect names!
Said nobody…