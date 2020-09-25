Retribution’s Mercedes Martines and Mia Yim receive new ring names

Sep 25, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Although they were not identified with new ring names this past Monday, WWE has locked in names for Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez on Raw for their run as members of Retribution.

Mercedes Martinez will use the ring name Retaliation.

Mia Yim will go by the ring name Reckoning.

5 Responses

  1. ryan says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    Jeeeeeez! If the first 3 names weren’t cringy enough, imagine michael cole or Tom phillips or saxton calling their matches. The cringe factor is going to be through the roof!

  2. art123guy says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    Their tag team could be be called R&R…oooooooooohhhh, that’s not good.

  3. Bulldawg says:
    September 25, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Ugh, sorry to everyone in the stable. I’m sure they aren’t feeling it either.

  4. Gau says:
    September 25, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Even GLOW had better names! 🤦😂

  5. BK says:
    September 25, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    These are perfect names!

    Said nobody…

