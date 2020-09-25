NXT’s Chelsea Green confirms she had COVID-19

NXT star Chelsea Green confirmed on Facebook that she tested positive for COVID-19 but is now cleared.

In a post on Facebook, Green wrote, “It feels so good to be out and about again after testing positive for COVID. I’m thankful I’m starting to feel like myself. WEAR YOUR MASKS people.”

Green has been absent from WWE television for around four months and was last seen dumping Robert Stone and leaving the Robert Stone Brand. Her last recorded WWE match was on May 27 where she teamed up with Charlotte Flair to take on Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley.