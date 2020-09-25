Nevaeh Talks About Legitimizing Women’s Wrestling, Being a Tag Team Specialist, and More

Impact Wrestling Knockout Nevaeh was a guest on the first ever episode of Talkin’ Sass on VOC Nation. Nevaeh spoke about coming up in Ohio and the number of females coming out of that territory, working to help women’s wrestling be taken seriously, and being a tag team specialist. Here are some highlights:

On being part of Impact Wrestling: “I love it. Especially since you know, you’ve been part of the business – you understand the struggle and how hard you fight. Your schedule, and your work, and your children, and your family, and your body. I feel like, is it finally paying off, all the hard work – is it finally paying off? So I kinda feel overwhelmed; it’s the overwhelming, please don’t ever stop feeling.”

On coming up in Ohio where so many talented women started: “Ohio girls represent….especially when we did Slamiversary. I think after I got my gear on I stood there and it’s like: For me, Madison (Rayne), and Jessica (Havok), really three girls that came from Ohio – different parts – started at the same time, are we really on television for a PPV? It was one of those surreal moments that people talk about…it’s intense, it’s crazy.”

On being part of the genesis of Shimmer: “It was a lot of pressure in the sense of women’s wrestling was just starting that movement of being recognized as being just athletes instead of just the ‘looks’ portion of wrestling. Ashley Lane and myself at the time, to be these young, blonde head girls, we kinda had a stereotype we had to break I felt like. People would look at us and not necessarily think, ‘oh they’re good wrestlers,’ but look (at us) more like ‘they’re still divas’… For me it was that constant mindset of having to prove what we could do in the ring.”

On being a tag team specialist: “To be a tag wrestler, you have to be very committed to your team. You can’t only focus on yourself. I can’t just focus on Nevaeh. When I think about tagging…when I tag with Ashley, when I tag with (Sassy Steph), when I tag with Jessica, it’s always what can we do as a team? What can we do to succeed? What can we do to stand out? It was never what can I do?’”

Link to the episode here:

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/vocnation/episodes/2020-09-24T05_51_58-07_00

Talkin’ Sass features Independent Pro Wrestler and Fireball Run on Amazon Co-Host Sassy Stephie. Stephie has been wrestling on the indy scene since 2007 and also has a degree in broadcasting. Talkin’ Sass drops on VOC Nation, YouTube, and all major pod platforms every Thursday at midnight.

