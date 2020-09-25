Matches announced for next week’s Impact and Dynamite

The rematch is official – @TenilleDashwood will face @JordynneGrace again TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV ! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/K2Ox11iRu6

Next week on Dynamite, @IsiahKassidy of Private Party steps up to take on Le Champion @IAmJericho in singles action!

WATCH #AEWDynamite this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/hmvi1skeFF

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 25, 2020