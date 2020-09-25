Deonna Purrazzo cancels upcoming booking due to health concerns

Sep 25, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Deonna Purrazzo announced on social media that she is no longer appearing at GCW’s series of shows called The Collective. She had been set to appear at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. This is being done as a precautionary measure due to the increased amount of COVID-19 cases happening in the wrestling industry. She not only wants to be healthy, but make sure that she is able to appear at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. peter says:
    September 25, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    very smart good for you

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Onyx

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal