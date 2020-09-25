Deonna Purrazzo cancels upcoming booking due to health concerns

Deonna Purrazzo announced on social media that she is no longer appearing at GCW’s series of shows called The Collective. She had been set to appear at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. This is being done as a precautionary measure due to the increased amount of COVID-19 cases happening in the wrestling industry. She not only wants to be healthy, but make sure that she is able to appear at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.

Unfortunately, I’ve made the decision to cancel my shows for The Collective weekend.

With BFG coming up, my highest priority needs to be staying healthy and leaving adaquant time self-isolate, if need be.

This is just precautionary. I’ll see y’all soon, I promise ❤️ Stay safe!

— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) September 25, 2020