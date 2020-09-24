WWE News and Notes

– Drew McIntyre on his Wrestlemania preparation via GQ: “When it comes to diet and fitness I don’t change anything in the run up to a big pay-per-view event. I get why people turn it up before WrestleMania because they want to look good – and people will always remember how you looked – but I’m not a big fan of that. I’m not really good at it either. My philosophy is to look good all year round, rather than look decent and then look really good for WrestleMania. I eat as much as possible, and Brock Lesnar is much the same, to maintain the size and energy. I work with a meal prep company who’ll send me meals every week and that’s how I supplement my diet because my metabolism is so high. If I don’t eat enough I drop weight like crazy. I want to look big and intimidating rather than like a body builder: I’ve got to be functional, especially when wrestling someone like Brock Lesnar, who is just an absolute giant freak of nature. He’s big and fast and strong, everything you could possibly think of. He’s a proven WWE champion and two times UFC champion – he’s the baddest of the bad. I want to be as big as possible but maintain my speed and be known as the bigger, more athletic guy. The only person who could take down Brock Lesnar. The media schedule became nonstop. WWE is not just based in America, where I’m at right now, it’s in 800 million homes worldwide, 180 countries, 20 different languages with a billion social media followers. It’s a huge, global company. A unique story developed and it became almost an impossibility that I could ever fight for the title after becoming the first Brit to win Royal Rumble. Thankfully people wanted to hear about that story and get my feelings on what was going on. I loved every second of it, but it was basically all day every day. I was talking to media in America, the UK and even Japan, talking about how I’m wrestling in the main event during such unique times. I was representing the company, being the flag bearer and I was trusted with the opportunity to present myself and WWE in a positive way. I didn’t care if it was 24 hours every day.”

– Two matches have been announced for next week’s NXT, #1 Contender’s Match: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Undisputed Era and Shotzi Blackheart will face Dakota Kai

– WWE has confirmed three matches for 10/4 NXT Takeover event:

* NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

* NXT North American Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

– NXT UK has released the matches that will be taking place for the Heritage Cup Tournament

* Joseph Conners vs. Dave Mastiff

* Trent Seven vs. The Wild Card Entrant

* Flash Morgan Webster vs. A Kid

* Alexander Wolfe vs. Noam Dar

