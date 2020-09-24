Former NXT star returning at Takeover after “mysterious warning” teaser

A former NXT Superstar, possibly a former champion, will be returning at NXT Takeover on October 4.

A video aired yesterday on NXT on USA Network showing a mystery individual smashing a title belt display with NXT titles inside. The video was dark and shown with night vision effects.

An altered voice said, “I’m not sure what happened. I helped create something out of my own blood. Years and years of dedication, only to be taken over by paper champions. These NXT championships have been in isolation for far too long. Now I’ve come back…to take what is mine.”

At the end of the video, the date 10.4.20 is displayed. That date is the date of NXT Takeover 31, which is the name being used to promote the show right now.