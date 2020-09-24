Coronavirus outbreak hits All Elite Wrestling with several talent testing positive

Jon Alba from Spectrum Sports 360 and Fightful Wrestling reported last night that there was a coronavirus outbreak within All Elite Wrestling after the September 9 television tapings.

There were multiple talent who tested positive for COVID-19 following the show and there are some other individuals who are ill or showing symptoms but are not sure if they tested positive or not.

Sapp of Fightful Wrestling said that there were numerous wrestlers missing from last night’s tapings but only two individuals identified themselves as being positive for coronavirus.

Alba added that with the extensive testing that AEW has done over the months, it’s unclear how the virus still managed to hit the company and some of the talent who were not part of the tapings this week might have been kept off as a precaution.

A few months ago, AEW made fun of WWE for running a “sloppy shop” when the company was hit with an outbreak, forcing Jon Moxley to stay at home since his wife Renee Young tested positive.